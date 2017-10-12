Properly acclimating new pets keeps them out of shelters

Properly acclimating pets could mean the difference between them having homes or hundreds more in shelters.

Numerous pets are adopted either at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center or at the Great Falls Animal shelter every year, but some animals get brought back because they don't get along with existing pets.

According to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center, this happens all the time. Every pet is different so it can take longer for certain animals to get used to each other.

Here are some tips for both cats and dogs who are being introduced into their new homes which already have existing pets.

“Put them in a bathroom or in a kennel to start off so the other pet can sniff around and kind of get a feel for them. Then do short supervised visits so they can get to know each other a little bit better. Some pets just naturally acclimate right off the bat but sometimes it does take a while it can take weeks,” says Erin Doran.

Erin says another good idea is to have animals meet on a neutral ground, meaning at a dog park, or even at the adoption center. They have specific rooms designed for animals to meet their new furry siblings.