Parents turning to technology to boost academic achievement

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online. 

Elena has been using computers to teach her children since they both were in kindergarten. They use were in the programs like Khan Academy, which is a multi-subject curriculum that helps children of all ages with subjects they may struggle with. She said if your child is interested in learning a foreign language Rosetta Stone is the way to go.

Elena said using technology is not the only key to a child's success but parents must be just as involved as the child is. She said once your child sees how much you are interested in their learning, they will soon follow suit. 

