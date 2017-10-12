Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well?

Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance your life, increase your ability to make tough decisions, locate helpful resources, and take better care of yourself and your family. Classes consist of 1-1/2 hour sessions held every Tuesday for 6 weeks. Registration includes a copy of The Caregiver Helpbook.

October's upcoming class is already full, but folks are encouraged to check back in for cancellations. The next class will be held in Spring 2018. For more information or to register please call 731-8250. You can also visit their website here.