New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An accomplished climber who took his own life after his girlfriend died in a southwestern Montana avalanche left directions to lead a recovery team to her body.
More Montanans are responding to the call for help from California during its deadly fire season. This morning a 20-person crew from the Bitterroot National Forest left for the NEU Wind Complex fires near Grass Valley, Calif.
Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls. GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
The Blackfeet Veterans Alliance has been working on adopting the model of the Cascade County Veterans Drug Treatment court so they may offer alternatives to jail for veterans struggling with addictions and live on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
The 219th Red Horse Squadron of the Montana Air National Guard answered the call when they were asked to aid the island of Puerto Rico in relief efforts. They are deploying 27 volunteer guardsmen from the Disaster Relief Bed Down Set (DRBS) which is a team of guardsmen who have the ability to set up a tent city for emergency responders.
Great Falls, MT - Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says the state game wardens are asking for help solving deer poaching incidents that occurred south of Great Falls during the first week of October.
