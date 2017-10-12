New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road.

The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location. The Gore Hill Fire Department will operate out of the new location and the one by the airport.

Most of the money for the fire house was raised by donations from the community. Carl Thrasher, Gore Hill's fire chief said, the new location will allow his firefighters to respond to emergency calls faster.

"Part of the reason for the new fire station is to increase our coverage availability so its closer to wear subdivision are being built so its closer response time. So it helps to be central located where the population is which resulted in another fire station for gore hill," said Thrasher.

The fire fighting equipment is divided equally. But Thrasher said during fire season that will change depending on the need.

He also said he is hopes the new location will prompt more people to volunteer on the fire crew. Ideally a fire station will have about 45 people. Recruitment starts in December and closes on Valentines day.