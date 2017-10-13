US officials target harassment in park service

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on harassment and other conditions in the National Park Service (all times local):



U.S. officials say a survey of National Park Service employees found widespread complaints of harassment and discrimination and that improved training and enforcement are aiming to combat the problems.



Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and acting Park Service Director Mike Reynolds announced the actions and the survey results Friday at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.



The Interior Department says nearly two of five park service employees surveyed this year had experienced some kind of harassment or discrimination on the job.



A sexual harassment scandal forced the retirement of the Grand Canyon superintendent in May 2016.



Investigators also have uncovered problems at many of the nation's other premier parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Canaveral National Seashore and Florida's De Soto National Memorial.



