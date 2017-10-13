A look at what didn't happen this week - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

A look at what didn't happen this week

By Associated Press

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:
    
NOT REAL: San Juan City Council Votes Unanimously To Impeach Trump-Hating Mayor
    
THE FACTS: There has been no move to impeach San Juan, Puerto Rico, Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, despite this story from the As American As Apple Pie site. The story falsely claims that impeachment proceedings against Cruz are set to begin Monday following a council emergency meeting this week. Cruz has been publicly feuding with President Donald Trump over his administration's response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Maria last month.
    
___
    
NOT REAL: NFL Introduces New Rule to Ban Players from Protesting During National Anthem
    
THE FACTS: Commissioner Roger Goodell's memo to club executives this week reiterated the NFL's preference that players stand for the anthem, but did not change any existing league policies. The memo sparked multiple false stories reporting a shift in policy and relating it to Trump's criticism of the league for not firing players, including headlines like "Trump breaks NFL Commissioner" and "Goodell raises white flag." NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said potential changes to the anthem policy would be discussed at an owners' meeting next week.
    
___
    
NOT REAL: New Evidence Shows McCain Helped Fund FBI Plot to Frame Trump; Backed Bogus Russian Trump Dossier
    
THE FACTS: A week after it was reported that former British spy Christopher Steele spoke to investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, several sites produced stories raising "suspicions" the Arizona senator funded the creation of a dossier of unproven allegations about Trump's ties to Russia. One story cites unnamed sources and British court documents in support of the claim. The British documents only specify that McCain was in possession of the document, which he acknowledged in January that he turned it over to the FBI. He said that was "the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue."
    
___
    
NOT REAL:  President Trump signs executive order stripping NFL of 'non-profit' status
    
THE FACTS: The NFL gave up its tax-exempt status in 2015. The 32 individual teams pay federal tax on all revenue, from ticket sales to merchandise to sponsorship to broadcast revenue. Multiple sites, including FreedomJunkshun, a satire site, published the false story that Trump signed the order on Oct. 8, accompanied by a photo of Trump at an unrelated event. The stories followed Trump's tweet on Tuesday falsely saying the league was "getting massive tax breaks" in his continued criticism of some players who have declined to stand for the national anthem in a protest of racial inequality.
    
___
    
NOT REAL: Chicago Cubs Say Obama Is Still Their President; Trump Not Welcome At Playoff Games
    
THE FACTS: The defending World Series champions haven't barred the president from Wrigley Field for their ongoing playoff run. A story from Daily Feed News also claims the Cubs said in a statement Trump is "not our President." The organization has issued no such statement and hasn't publicly criticized Trump. In fact, the Cubs visited with Trump in the Oval Office in June.
    
___
    
This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.
    
___
    
Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:03:13 GMT
    Photo: Jim PeacoPhoto: Jim Peaco

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

  A look at what didn't happen this week

    A look at what didn't happen this week

    Friday, October 13 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-10-13 19:39:14 GMT

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts: 

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts: 

  New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:33:53 GMT

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

  The Latest: States to sue Trump on health care decision

    The Latest: States to sue Trump on health care decision

    Friday, October 13 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-10-13 16:35:02 GMT

    A coalition of state attorneys general is planning to file suit Friday to try to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in "Obamacare" subsidies for consumers.

    A coalition of state attorneys general is planning to file suit Friday to try to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in "Obamacare" subsidies for consumers.

  Blackfeet tribal lawsuit about illegal actions on water rights

    Blackfeet tribal lawsuit about illegal actions on water rights

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-10-11 01:01:47 GMT

    A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council. 

    A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council. 

  New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:33:53 GMT

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

  Proposed food processing plant causing quite the stir

    Proposed food processing plant causing quite the stir

    Friday, October 13 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:26:00 GMT

    Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting  low income po...

    Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting  low income po...

  • Parents turning to technology to boost academic achievement

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:55:27 GMT

    Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online.  Elena has been using computers t...

    Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online.  Elena has been using computers t...

  • Powerful Tools for Caregivers

    Powerful Tools for Caregivers

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:38:39 GMT

    Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well?  Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance ...

    Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well?  Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance ...

