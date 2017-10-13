What Women Want 2017 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

What Women Want 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

The What Women Want 2017 kicks off Saturday at Montana Expo Park this is the 13th annual event that offers everything from health advice to shopping.

There are over 200 vendors and activities for women and their families on-site to  partake  in over the next two days.

There will also be interactive workouts taking place on the main stage. 

This is a great time to speak with health professionals if you have questions regarding breast cancer awareness or even heart health.

But that's not all.

The event is open until until 7 o'clock Friday night and will reopen Saturday at 10 until five. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:03:13 GMT
    Photo: Jim PeacoPhoto: Jim Peaco

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

  • A look at what didn't happen this week

    A look at what didn't happen this week

    Friday, October 13 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-10-13 19:39:14 GMT

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts: 

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts: 

  • New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:33:53 GMT

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

  • The Latest: States to sue Trump on health care decision

    The Latest: States to sue Trump on health care decision

    Friday, October 13 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-10-13 16:35:02 GMT

    A coalition of state attorneys general is planning to file suit Friday to try to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in "Obamacare" subsidies for consumers.

    A coalition of state attorneys general is planning to file suit Friday to try to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in "Obamacare" subsidies for consumers.

  • Blackfeet tribal lawsuit about illegal actions on water rights

    Blackfeet tribal lawsuit about illegal actions on water rights

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-10-11 01:01:47 GMT

    A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council. 

    A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    New fire house serves the growing Great Falls community

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:33:53 GMT

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

    After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location

  • Proposed food processing plant causing quite the stir

    Proposed food processing plant causing quite the stir

    Friday, October 13 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:26:00 GMT

    Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting  low income po...

    Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting  low income po...

  • Parents turning to technology to boost academic achievement

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:55:27 GMT

    Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online.  Elena has been using computers t...

    Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online.  Elena has been using computers t...

  • Powerful Tools for Caregivers

    Powerful Tools for Caregivers

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:38:39 GMT

    Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well?  Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance ...

    Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well?  Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance ...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.