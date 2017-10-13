The What Women Want 2017 kicks off Saturday at Montana Expo Park this is the 13th annual event that offers everything from health advice to shopping.

There are over 200 vendors and activities for women and their families on-site to partake in over the next two days.



There will also be interactive workouts taking place on the main stage.



This is a great time to speak with health professionals if you have questions regarding breast cancer awareness or even heart health.

But that's not all.



The event is open until until 7 o'clock Friday night and will reopen Saturday at 10 until five.