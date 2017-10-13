Pondera County Sheriff may soon change

Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta is still the acting sheriff for the county but come Tuesday that may all change.

He is still getting paid his salary of $50,000 a year. But according to the county clerk and recorder he has until the 17th to file a letter of resignation or the county will file for a recall election. That means those who live within the county will have the choice of whether or not Sheriff Suta should remain in office. But he can still fight to stay there.

"And he has until the 23rd to submit a justification of document to me stating why he should not be recalled if I receive that document within that time frame that would be printed on the ballot along with the question to recall or not recall his position," said Farkell.

Should Suta not resign the recall election will cost county tax payers over $7,300. Farkell said if he is voted out, the county commission will appoint someone to take over as active sheriff until the end of the regular term. Then there will be a new election for the next sheriff.