Annual "Day of Caring" with United Way of Cascade County

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:
After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location
After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location
A coalition of state attorneys general is planning to file suit Friday to try to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in "Obamacare" subsidies for consumers.
A coalition of state attorneys general is planning to file suit Friday to try to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in "Obamacare" subsidies for consumers.
A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council.
A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council.
After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location
After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location
Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting low income po...
Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting low income po...
Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online. Elena has been using computers t...
Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online. Elena has been using computers t...
Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well? Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance ...
Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well? Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance ...