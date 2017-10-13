Annual "Day of Caring" with United Way of Cascade County

Every year, United Way of Cascade County hosts the Day Of Caring.

Day of Caring is an event where teams of 4-8 individuals are sent out to the homes of individuals and families in need of assistance doing basic lawn work and home maintenance that may not otherwise get done.

Organizer Gary Owen says right now, United Way has about 30 volunteers signed up, but they're still looking for more.



HOW YOU CAN HELP:

1. Create a team from your workplace, individually or with friends. You can ask if your employers will allow you to have the morning off to perform a great social service.

2. Everyone meets at the parking lot of MONTANA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AT 15 14TH ST S at 8:30 AM for coffee, refreshments and supplies.

3. Teams will be given a list of locations and you're set to go!

4. Everyone is welcome to meet back at the Montana Federal Credit Union at 2 for pizza.



Not only is this an easy and direct volunteer opportunity, but it is a great team building exercise as well. It would be great to have teams from as many companies as possible join! For more information, search "Day of Caring" on Facebook, or call United Way at (406) 727-3400.