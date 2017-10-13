Senior Standout: Capital RB/LB Seth Schneider

Capital High features several impact players and one 5'9", 190-pound senior who packs a punch on both sides of the ball.

"I try to be as enthusiastic as I can throughout the game. I feel like they do feed off of me. If I'm not having my best game then I try to pick them up as best I can and I feel like they get fired up that way," said Capital Bruins running back and linebacker Seth Schneider.

Seth burst onto the AA football scene last year leading the punishing ground attack that forms the foundation of the Bruins offense. Senior quarterback Matt McGinley said Seth inspires excellence from his teammates.

"He just brings a lot of confidence and, you know, he has a will. He's got a really big heart and he'll do anything for our team," said Matt McGinley.

Fellow senior and linebacker Ryan Kimball said hanging out with Seth away from football actually helps them play well on the gridiron.

"We play video games together. We're always on the mics, you know. We spend a lot of time off the field together. It's good. He's playing both ways. He doesn't take very many breaks, you know, he's a horse. He gets the team fired up. He's like our best leader," said Ryan Kimball.

Capital head football coach Kyle Mihelish said this is the second straight season that Seth is starting both ways and playing at a high level for the Bruins.

"I mean, you get kids like that every few years that maybe set themselves apart from everybody else, whether it be work ethic, whether it be production on the field, and Seth has obviously done that for us," said Kyle Mihelish.

Seth continues to rack up yardage and touchdowns this season at running back but said several Frontier Conference schools are mainly scouting him as a linebacker.

"Yeah, I'm getting looked at a little bit here and there but I haven't decided anything yet and I'm just keeping my mind open. At the same time, we're just focused on the next game. I mean, that's what we're really focused on trying to win every game every week," said Seth.

The Bruins look like one of the best teams in AA football this season and Seth is a big reason why.