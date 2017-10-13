Cemetery cleanup angers loved ones

People are furious after coming to the Highland Cemetery right here in Great Falls after finding personal items that they left for their loved ones gone.

Amanda Spece, who's son Kayden was buried at Highland, said this is such a heartbreaking experience for her family. Kayden's Mickey Mouse was destroyed along with other items she left for her son.

She said, "Everything had been removed from my son's grave. It's not something we can replace."

She said more damage has been done after the clean up than before, and this is the first time something like this has ever been done.

Most of the people KFBB spoke with said they heard nothing from the cemetery and found out about this through social media. We did catch up with Walter Knaup, Assistant Superintendent of Highland Cemetery. He said he understands everyone's frustration but the rules were not being followed.

He said, "I'd feel bad that my stuff got removed but at the same time, rules and regulations are apart of the decorating process."

Walter said signs have been posted up for over 40 years informing people to pick items for fall cleaning, but some say the cemetery could have still communicated better than just a sign.

One woman even described the site where the items were placed as "a landfill."

One representative from the cemetery said that next year the board of directors wants them to throw the item in the garbage.

