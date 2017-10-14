10/12 Friday Night Frenzy Football Highlights & Scores

More>>

Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy Football show

PREP FOOTBALL

Arlee 52, Victor 6

Baker 25, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6

Belt 26, Centerville 0

Big Timber 58, Red Lodge 7

Billings Central 28, Lewistown (Fergus) 12

Billings Senior 35, Missoula Hellgate 8

Billings West 14, Missoula Sentinel 9

Bridger 49, Winnett-Grass Range 14

Browning 30, Polson 19

Butte Central 34, Stevensville 0

Chinook 14, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 12

Choteau 64, Fort Benton 20

Colstrip 40, Wolf Point 0

Columbia Falls 56, Whitefish 7

Dillon 34, Corvallis 14

Eureka 37, Deer Lodge 0

Fairfield 36, Conrad 0

Fairview 68, Plentywood 20

Flint Creek 46, Charlo 28

Florence 34, Thompson Falls 14

Glendive 28, Belgrade 21

Great Falls 28, Butte 7

Hamilton 40, Frenchtown 21

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 53, Harlowton 14

Huntley Project 27, Shepherd 9

Joliet 32, Park City 27

Jordan 39, Terry 34

Kalispell Flathead 21, Great Falls Russell 13

Kalispell Glacier 30, Helena Capital 27

Laurel 34, Hardin 0

Livingston 22, Havre 14

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 50, Harlem 8

Manhattan 61, Three Forks 14

Miles City 28, Sidney 0

Missoula Big Sky 36, Bozeman 31

Missoula Loyola 30, Bigfork 14

Mon-Dak 57, Wibaux 29

Noxon def. St. Regis, forfeit

Plains 22, Twin Bridges 14

Power-Dutton-Brady 58, Heart Butte 19

Richey-Lambert 48, Savage 26

Ronan 12, Libby 8

Roundup def. Poplar, forfeit

Scobey-Opheim 64, Broadus 38

Shelby 50, Cut Bank 6

Sheridan 63, Lincoln 38

Shields Valley 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 26

Townsend 14, Jefferson (Boulder) 7

White Sulphur Springs 84, Lima 18

Whitehall 26, Columbus 6