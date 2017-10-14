Great Falls pub wins prestige award - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls pub wins prestige award

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -


William and Kerri Tanner are locals at the now award-winning Celtic Cowboy. They both say this place is a almost like home to them and it's no surprise they have won an award. Even Sierra Rosser who's only been working there a month says its one of the most exciting jobs she has ever had.

The Tanner family said,"the history its fascinating to hear so many stories that you can learn about the place from when it was built to the stories of it being involved with prohibition to being apart of the founding father of great falls it's just a really fascinating place.

The Irish Pubs Global Federation awarded the pub the "2017 Best Sports Experience Pub in North America."

William Thares part owner says bringing this award to Montana has proven to him that he has reached one of his major milestones.

Thares said, "it's a validation of what we are trying to do here. We are trying to bring a little bit of Ireland to the middle of Montana. Great falls have a high concentration of Irish Americans and so we wanted to bring back a little of the home country to great falls and still keep our roots strong."

Wayne said he has some major plans brewing up and next year will be even better.
 

