Great Falls pub wins prestige award

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's insurance commissioner says two companies offering health insurance through the individual market cannot adjust their rates to take into account President Donald Trump's decision to end federal subsidies for low- to middle-income workers.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:
If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
WATERTOWN - A Watertown mom is going viral for a video she posted after she purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun surprise.
People are furious after coming to the Highland Cemetery right here in Great Falls after finding personal items that they left for their loved ones gone. Amanda Spece, who's son Kayden was buried at Highland, said this is such a heartbreaking experience for her family. Kayden Mickey Mouse was destroyed along with other items she left for her son.
After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location
Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting low income po...
Improving education has always been a hot topic among parents. Parents have been using creative methods to boost there child's performance in the classroom. Elena Baugh, a mother of 2, said technology has proven time and time to her that if done correctly it could be the most effective way for your children to succeed. Elena said she saw the need to use computers when she realized all of their testings was done online. Elena has been using computers t...
Did you know: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute offers resources to not only patients, but their caregivers as well? Caring for someone with cancer or chronic illness can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education program designed to provide the tools needed to take care of yourself while providing care to a loved one. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance ...
