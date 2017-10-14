Montana Tech Scores 17 Unanswered to Beat Carroll

Courtesy: Montana Tech Sports Information

The Diggers got back to their winning ways on Saturday afternoon defeating Carroll College 23-10 at Nelson Stadium.



The No. 11 Orediggers started slowly trailing the Fighting Saints 10-0 in the second quarter before getting their first touchdown on a Jed Fike run with five minute and change left in the half to have Tech trail 10-6.



After the halftime it was all Montana Tech as the Diggers piled on 17 unanswered points. Dion Williams and Chris Kelly each caught touchdowns in the third quarter to build the Tech lead.



Kelly set a new school record with 15 receptions, besting the previous mark of 13 set by Zack Kinney in 2013 and Bob Riehl in 1976. Kelly totaled 102 yards on the career day. Dion Williams caught 11 passes for 165 yards.



Quarterback Quinn McQueary was 34-for-51 through the air for a season-high 398 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jed Fike finished the game with 80 yards rushing on 21 carries.



Derrick Holt added a 40-yard field goal for the Tech squad as well.



Defensively the Orediggers were led by Nic Amestoy who had 10 tackles and one sack. Connor Winesrecorded two sacks and a forced fumble for the Digger defense.



The Orediggers improve to 5-1 overall and will host MSU-Northern next Saturday for Homecoming on Bob Green Field.