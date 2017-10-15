University of Providence Features Players from Nine Different Countries

If you go just about anywhere in Great Falls, you probably expect to hear English. But at the University of Providence men's soccer practice, it's a different story.

The 26-man roster features players from nine different countries - all with different backgrounds and cultures.

"I remember getting off the plane and feeling like I was in the middle of nowhere," said sophomore midfielder Alex Williams.

"It was pretty hard like living away from family and adapting here. It's pretty cold for me. In Brazil we don't have snow so it's pretty hard," added freshman midfielder George Almeida.

"Buy a big coat during winter. I think that helps a lot," Williams laughed. "The cold weather was a bit of a shock to the system."

The players from around the world adapt to the frigid Montana temperatures, the English language, and every day tasks like going to the bank. They've also opened their arms to the community.

"The people are really nice here compared to people back home," said senior forward Christoffer Bisbo. "A lot more friendly, a lot more open minded, focus on other people."

Although most of the team members don't consider Great Falls their home, they're able to come together as one.

"There's one key element that we talk about all the time that every culture has which is family," said Argos head soccer coach Joseph Yeisley. "We consider ourself a family. As soon as they step onto campus - they're a part of our family. We do everything that we can to support each other both on and off the field."

"There is so many international students here," Bisbo said. "We're all away from home so we form a family here. That helps with adapting to everything."

Despite all the changes, one thing remains universal: the game.

"I think soccer is just one language so everyone can communicate," Almeida explained.

"We all want to do the same thing on the field," Williams said. "We all want to win. That brings us together a lot more."

