Pet of the week: Genghis

This week KFBB is featuring Genghis as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Genghis is a 4-year-old large mixed breed dog. He is very lovable, drools over attention, and has a lot of energy.

“He is very playful so he might not know how big he truly is so he might need to be supervised around younger kids but I don't see why he couldn't live with them. he has lived with other kids and dogs before so he would do well with them,” says Erin Doran.

he would also do well with an active person or family who is looking for an outdoorsy companion.

“he would do well pretty much with any family, especially a family that can keep him fairly active with taking him on walks because he is such a large dog and needs exercise,” says Doran.

If you’re interested in adopting Genghis you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Avenue North East or call the center at 727- pets.