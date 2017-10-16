Mule deer poached outside of Conrad

Conrad, MT- Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is asking for the public's help in solving the case of a mule deer buck that was poached outside of Conrad last week.

The animal had been shot with a rifle, had its head cut off, and was dumped two miles west of Conrad on Coal Mine Road. It was found October 9th in the morning hours and FWP says it had been killed within a day of its discovery.

State game wardens are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 1-800-TIPMONT. FWP says information is kept confidential and rewards are possible.