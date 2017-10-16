Sportsman's Night Out with Ducks Unlimited

Join the local chapter of Ducks Unlimited for the Sportsman's Night Out Party!

This year's event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19th from 6:00-9:00pm at the Do Bar in Great Falls. The night will feature food, drinks, and a raffle. There will also be "the finest names in hunting and fishing equipment, along with other outdoor gear."

Tickets are $10, register early online here. For more information, or for tickets, call Gail at 406-453-5866. By registering in advance, you'll automatically be entered to win a free gun!