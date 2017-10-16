Man charged with strangulation, assault, and resisting arrest - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man charged with strangulation, assault, and resisting arrest

Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed.

On October 14, GFPD officers were dispatched to a Great Falls residence for a report of a family disturbance around 11:30 pm. When the officers contacted one of the victims, she told them she was hiding from a man who attempted to force his way into her bedroom to get a cigarette. The man was identified as Nathan Andrew Howard and the victim showed GFPD the damage to the bedroom door that Howard allegedly caused.

The police report says once Howard got into the bedroom, he began to physically fight/wrestle with the victim's husband. He then reportedly pinned the female victim to the bed and began to strangle her with both hands on her neck. Officers noted red marks on both sides of the woman's neck that were consistent with being strangled.

According to the victim, her husband was able to pull Howard off of her and Howard left the bedroom. The victim's husband followed him and Howard punched him in the face, possibly breaking the husband's nose. Officers noticed the husband's nose appeared to be crooked and had dried blood in his nostrils. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

When officers found Howard, he immediately them to take him to jail. GFPD instead took him to Benefis for evaluation. The police report says both of Howard's hands were handcuffed to the rail on the bed after multiple attempts to get out of the bed. During shift change, Howard appeared to be sedated and was not moving. One officer restrained Howard's right arm while another officer removed the handcuff from his right wrist. As soon as the cuff was off, Howard tore his arm from the officer and began to swing at them.

Howard was priorly charged with Assault On A Peace Officer in 2014 along with other charges and he ultimately plead guilty to resisting arrest.

Nathan Andrew Howard is being charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, Partner or Family Member Assault, and Resisting Arrest. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.

