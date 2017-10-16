Fire sends plume of smoke above Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fire sends plume of smoke above Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - A call came over the scanners at approximately 5:30 pm today for a structure fire and the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the corner of 69th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue Southwest. The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Reportedly, a pile of branches and wood was burning near a fence and that fence caught fire.

It is unclear at this time if any other structures have been threatened. this story will be updated as details come in.

