Homeless man allegedly calls in an "extinction bomb" threat

Great Falls, MT - Brian Ragland told officers he called in a bomb threat to a local store because they mistreated him for being homeless.

Yesterday at approximately 9:30 pm, GFPD went to a store for a report of a bomb threat. According to charging documents, the caller identified himself as "Brian" and said he placed an "extinction bomb" in the store and it would be "going off at an unknown time."

Officers say that no bomb was found and a cellular location search based on the caller's phone showed the suspect to be located near the overpass of I-15 and Exit 0.

GFPD found Brian Ragland at that location and Brian was verbally upset. The police report says Brian was spontaneously uttering that the store should be "treating the homeless better" and that he "needed to get our attention."

Brian admitted to calling 911 for a bomb threat to get police attention and he believed he was mistreated as a homeless person at the store, which is why he called in the bomb threat. He also told officers he made another 911 call to say the whole city was going to be destroyed.

Brian Mitchell Ragland has criminal convictions for misdemeanors in Missoula, Kalispell, and Helena including resisting arrest, assault, obstructing a police officer, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, theft, disorderly conduct, and privacy in communications. He has also priorly been charged as a fugitive from justice.

Ragland is being charged with one count of Intimidation, a felony. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.

