2 dogs shot and one man arrested in Wolf Creek

Two dogs are shot, one of them dies and a Wolf Creek man is now arrested, after allegedly assaulting his neighbor.

It started on the 15-hundred block of highway 434 on Friday morning, when David Meyer’s dogs were found attacking a neighbor's chickens.

 Meyer’s neighbor then shot the two dogs, leading to the confrontation, and Meyer’s eventual arrest.

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, Meyer’s two dogs were allegedly attacking chicken's on a neighbor's property, that property owner, whose name is not being released, then took it upon himself to shoot the dogs. Killing one and injuring the other.

David Meyer, then confronted the neighbor after he shot the dogs, and began beating him up. The confrontation resulted in aggravated assault charges against Meyer.

“That is legal if you have a livestock and you have someone be it a wild animal, or domesticated killing your livestock, it's permissible and legal to shoot the animal,” says Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Some people who were in Wolf Creek agreed everything the neighbor did was in the right.

“I would definitely find out whose dog it is to confront the owner, and if it happened again I believe he has the right to do just about anything he wants, it's his property,” says Allen Stenhjen.

According to some, we spoke to this feud has been going on for a while between Meyer and his neighbor. According to Sheriff Dutton, a person has the right to protect their livelihood and property.

sheriff Dutton continued on to say if you feel threatened by an animal or your property is in danger from an animal, don't hesitate to call the sheriff’s office, they would rather send a deputy out first, rather than someone taking things into their own hands.

