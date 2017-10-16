2 dogs shot and one man arrested in Wolf Creek

Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."
Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed.
Great Falls, MT - Brian Ragland told officers he called in a bomb threat to a local store because they mistreated him for being homeless. Yesterday at approximately 9:30 pm, GFPD went to a store for a report of a bomb threat.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly cutting the brakes on his estranged wife's car and then sending her a threatening text message. The victim noticed something wasn't right with her vehicle and drove it to a shop before anyone was hurt. Court documents allege Adrian J. Reyez, 32, committed felony domestic violence harassment.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
William and Kerri Tanner are locals at the now award-winning Celtic Cowboy. They both say this place is a almost like home to them and it's no surprise they have won an award. Even Sierra Rosser who's only been working there a month says its one of the most exciting jobs she has ever had. The Tanner family said,"the history its fascinating to hear so many stories that you can learn about the place from when it was built to the stories of it being involved with pr...
People are furious after coming to the Highland Cemetery right here in Great Falls after finding personal items that they left for their loved ones gone. Amanda Spece, who's son Kayden was buried at Highland, said this is such a heartbreaking experience for her family. Kayden Mickey Mouse was destroyed along with other items she left for her son.
After waiting seven years the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department finally opened up a brand new firehouse on Fox Farm Road. The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the opening of this new location
Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller, said her home is about a mile away from the property and said she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased a 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that county living. She said they have invested everything they have in their property they have and their home. She said, " attracting low income po...
