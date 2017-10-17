Alleged burglar tasered by officers

Great Falls, MT - According to the police report, an alleged burglar repeatedly resisted arrest so officers were forced to taser him.

On October 14th at approximately 2:30 am, GFPD officers responded to report of a man who had broken into a home and the homeowner had to push him out of the door to get him to leave. The caller told dispatch the man was still outside yelling.

According to the victim, she woke up to someone breaking into the back door of her home. She got up and found Nathaniel Scott Rogers standing in her kitchen. The victim says she told Roger to get out of her house, but he just stood there mumbling incomprehensibly. She then pushed him out the door and Rogers fell to the ground.

Officers found Rogers standing in the open doorway of the garage. The police report says he was yelling as officers approached. They ordered Rogers to show his hands and get down on the ground. He reportedly kept his right hand behind the door frame and stared intensely at the officers. The police report says he refused to get on the ground. After multiple requests for Rogers to get on the ground and him refusing to do so, officers rushed him. They pushed him to the ground.

Charging documents say officers told Rogers to put his hands behind his back multiple times, but instead, he tucked his arm under his chest repeatedly. Offices say he even tried to push himself off the ground several times. The police report says officers felt Rogers was creating a risk of causing physical injury to them by continuing to put his hands where they could not see them, so an officer deployed a taser and brought him to compliance.

The police report says damage was found to the framing of the back door that was estimated at approximately $400.

Rogers has previous convictions for felony theft in 2005, misdemeanor assault in 2012, and possession of marijuana in 2012.

He is now being charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Arrest. The State had requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.