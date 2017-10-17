Power lines beware of the high winds

Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed.
Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."
Great Falls, MT - Brian Ragland told officers he called in a bomb threat to a local store because they mistreated him for being homeless. Yesterday at approximately 9:30 pm, GFPD went to a store for a report of a bomb threat.
A shooting as been reported in Great Falls. According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured. We will update you when we receive more information.
A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation. The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds. Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...
Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far. Eight of them in McCone County this week. Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past.
