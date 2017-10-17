Power lines beware of the high winds

The windy conditions make it tough on everyone. In Cascade County there is a burn ban in affect because of the high winds. Within city limits of Great Falls there have been reports of gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

But in places along the Rocky Mountain front, such as Browning, there have been reports of over 70 miles per hour. Northwestern energy said they are in a hurry up and wait situation for power outages because officials are expecting power lines to go down.



"When the wind blows really hard the potential for tree branches to blow into power lines or other objects to cause lines go to the ground gets a lot higher we ask people to be cautious around downed lines and don't go near them," said Larcombe.

He said even if it looks like the power line may not be active you must stay away. If you see a downed line, you can call 1-888-467-2669. For current outages click here.