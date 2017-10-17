Cracking down on criminal activity

Tuesday The Attorney General's office announced a new program called the Criminal Interdiction Team. The CIT's goal is to crack down on organized crime in Montana.

The program will fall under the already standing AID Montana. The focus of the program is on human and drug trafficking, fugitive apprehension, and recovering stolen fire arms and the illegal sales of them. It is a collaborative effort between the AG's office, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

"They are people who are highly trained in criminal interdiction techniques and while we can't tell you what those technique are and we wont be able to tell you where we're going and where we'll be and those kinds of things I can tell you they've already had tremendous impact and I think it will only get better down the road,"said Fox.

Fox said this will also help local law enforcement in their crime fighting efforts. His message to those involved with any type of organized crime is they are not welcome in the state and they will be caught.