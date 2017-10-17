First graders across Great Falls get pumpkins

For the 12th year in a row, one local farm equipment dealer made it their mission to bring a little agriculture into first grade classrooms.

Torgersons takes 2 days to deliver over one thousand pumpkins throughout the electric city and beyond.

They call it their day of giving as the red tractor goes school to school delivering a pumpkin to each first grader in the Electric City

“The purpose is to kinda give back to the community, as well as get the kids interested in agriculture, give them a little exposure,” says Dutch DievertDutch Dievert

Torgersons 7 other branches also take part in this day of giving and they make it their goal for every first grader in the state to have a pumpkin to carve or decorate for themselves.

Some of the teachers say this is a great way to help students who may not get a pumpkin otherwise. While some classrooms create a project with the pumpkin, others like this one at valley view will leave it up to the children to decide what to do with their new harvest time treasure.