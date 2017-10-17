2nd Annual "Barkfest" with Dedman Animal Foundation

Join the Dedman Animal Foundation in Fort Benton for the 2nd Annual "Barkfest," happening Saturday, Oct. 21st. The night kicks off at 6:30 at the foundation in Fort Benton, and is completely free and open to the public.

Roger Corder, chairman of the foundation, says the foundation hopes to make a little money on the event, but it's mostly to serve as a "thank you" to community members who have helped keep the no-kill shelter open for the past 20 years.

The night will feature a pulled pork dinner, silent and live auction, raffle, and live music from the Trent Brooks Band. The Foundation will also be selling their "trip of the month" tickets at the price of $150/ticket.

For more information, head to their website.