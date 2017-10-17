Extra security measures being taken at high school football games



If you live in Great Falls, chances are you've been to a few games at Memorial Stadium cheering on your favorite team and the last thing anyone is worried about is safety.

After a recent incident resulting in five students getting expelled, some are raising the question about safety at the stadium. A few teens allegedly brought a b-b gun pistol, brass knuckles and a 7-inch blade to a game at Memorial Stadium.

Detective Nick Taylor, CMR resource officers, said while there is always going to be a concern for safety, officers and the school system are making sure they are more aware of what's going on.

Detective Taylor said this year's activity is far beyond the normal but the necessary measure like beefing up security and parent participation should keep issues at future games to a minimum.