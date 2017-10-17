Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belt's Jordan Swanson

School, sports and community service - these are Belt senior Jordan Swanson's commitments.

"I mostly try to juggle it and do what makes me happy," said senior Belt volleyball player Jordan Swanson. "I'm apart of like a youth leadership program which is school affiliated but also outside the community I am involved with Special Olympics," said Swanson.

An organization she spends time helping out with in the Spring, sharing her track and field throwing skills.

"It's just a whole bunch of people come one Sunday to practice for an hour and half and work as an athlete and that's amazing to me and I'd love to be a part of it," said Swanson.

During that short practice time, Jordan is helping to honor a mission.

"So special Olympics motto is let me win but if I cannot win and let me be brave when I attempt," said Swanson. "I just want to give back," said Swanson.

"You can tell it's not to look good on a resume it's just how she is. She's just a really nice good and she's just spreading her niceness basically," said Belt head volleyball coach Christine Gondeiro.

"It is hard to juggle so many different things and she does so well at it and it just amazes me, and I really would love to be able to do that," said volleyball teammate Ashley Triviso.

She continues to spread her community service voice even through this poster she's holding up.

"I want to make a difference in the lives of the students and athletes that I've helped, and that's more important to me than anything else," said Swanson.

