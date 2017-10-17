Montanan ID’s won’t fly come January, as they don’t comply with the Real ID Act.

There is one simple solution that will get you through security and on your next flight.

The Montana Motor Vehicle Division has plans in place to become compliant with the Real ID Act, in the meantime, a passport is your safest bet to get you on your next flight.

“it's definitely a good idea to apply for your passport now because if you have any issues with it could delay it as it is, and it could take longer than four to six weeks,” says Jessica Turvey.

A cheaper option and one that still complies with the Real ID act is the passport card.

“If you're looking for domestic air travel, going to Canada, Mexico, or going on cruises you can just get the passport card which is handy to just keep in your wallet,” says Turvey.

As for the plans from the MVD they will offer a drivers license that is compliant starting no later than 2019 for an extra fee.

The USPS says there's been a slight increase in applications as of late but aren't attributing that to the upcoming deadline.

“We don't ask them why they are getting their passport, but it’s definitely been a little bit heavier than last year.”

Here is the link to the USPS website to apply for a passport. https://www.usps.com/international/passports.htm