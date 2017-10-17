Hunting Tips: Know before you go!

The opening day of any hunting season is a much-anticipated one. Here in Montana hunters are gearing up for the start of general rifle season for big game. Whether it's your first time out or you're a seasoned hunter Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks say there are a few things you need to know.

Bruce Auchly, the Education and Information Manager for FWP Region 4, says don't leave home without the correct license, "Last years license doesn't do you any good. If you're elk hunting and you forgot elk license and only brought your bird hunting license you need to stop and go home and get your elk license."

Taking the right equipment along is also key to a successful hunt. That equipment should include the current hunting regulations.

"You should always carry a set of the hunting regulations. So if there's ever any questions in the field you can refer to the hunting regulations," said Auchly

Lastly, even though you may not be hunting bears, carrying bear spray could save your life.

Auchly adds, "Whether you're hunting, hiking it doesn't matter, carry bear spray. Bear Spray is proven to work. Statistically, it works better than a firearm in a moment of a bear conflict."

While these are just a few tips to keep you safe this hunting season, FWP also laid out a few things to avoid. That information can be found in the press release below.