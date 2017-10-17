Hunting Tips: Know before you go! - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hunting Tips: Know before you go!

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

The opening day of any hunting season is a much-anticipated one.  Here in Montana hunters are gearing up for the start of general rifle season for big game.  Whether it's your first time out or you're a seasoned hunter Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks say there are a few things you need to know.

Bruce Auchly, the Education and Information Manager for FWP Region 4, says don't leave home without the correct license, "Last years license doesn't do you any good.  If you're elk hunting and you forgot elk license and only brought your bird hunting license you need to stop and go home and get your elk license."

Taking the right equipment along is also key to a successful hunt.  That equipment should include the current hunting regulations.  

"You should always carry a set of the hunting regulations.  So if there's ever any questions in the field you can refer to the hunting regulations," said Auchly 

Lastly, even though you may not be hunting bears, carrying bear spray could save your life.

Auchly adds, "Whether you're hunting, hiking it doesn't matter, carry bear spray.  Bear Spray is proven to work.  Statistically, it works better than a firearm in a moment of a bear conflict." 

While these are just a few tips to keep you safe this hunting season, FWP also laid out a few things to avoid.  That information can be found in the press release below.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-10-18 02:30:32 GMT

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

  • Man charged with strangulation, assault, and resisting arrest

    Man charged with strangulation, assault, and resisting arrest

    Monday, October 16 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-10-16 22:02:35 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed. 

    Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed. 

  • An attack at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    An attack at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:24:40 GMT

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

  • 2 dogs shot and one man arrested in Wolf Creek

    2 dogs shot and one man arrested in Wolf Creek

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-10-17 02:36:02 GMT
    Two dogs are shot, one of them dies and a Wolf Creek man is now arrested, after allegedly assaulting his neighbor. It started on the 15-hundred block of highway 434 on Friday morning, when David Meyer’s dogs were found attacking a neighbor's chickens.  Meyer’s neighbor then shot the two dogs, leading to the confrontation, and Meyer’s eventual arrest. According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, Meyer’s two dogs were allegedly attacking c...
    Two dogs are shot, one of them dies and a Wolf Creek man is now arrested, after allegedly assaulting his neighbor. It started on the 15-hundred block of highway 434 on Friday morning, when David Meyer’s dogs were found attacking a neighbor's chickens.  Meyer’s neighbor then shot the two dogs, leading to the confrontation, and Meyer’s eventual arrest. According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, Meyer’s two dogs were allegedly attacking c...

  • Homeless man allegedly calls in an "extinction bomb" threat

    Homeless man allegedly calls in an "extinction bomb" threat

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:32:30 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Brian Ragland told officers he called in a bomb threat to a local store because they mistreated him for being homeless. Yesterday at approximately 9:30 pm, GFPD went to a store for a report of a bomb threat. 

    Great Falls, MT - Brian Ragland told officers he called in a bomb threat to a local store because they mistreated him for being homeless. Yesterday at approximately 9:30 pm, GFPD went to a store for a report of a bomb threat. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shooting reported in Great Falls

    Shooting reported in Great Falls

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:15 AM EDT2017-10-18 05:15:07 GMT

    A shooting as been reported in Great Falls.  According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured.  We will update you when we receive more information. 

    A shooting as been reported in Great Falls.  According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured.  We will update you when we receive more information. 

  • "Large and Erratic" fire breaks out near Harlem

    "Large and Erratic" fire breaks out near Harlem

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-10-18 03:42:41 GMT
    Chinook Volunteer Fire DepartmentChinook Volunteer Fire Department

    A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation.  The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds.  Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...

    A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation.  The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds.  Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...

  • Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-10-18 02:30:32 GMT

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

  • The critical role you play in catching poachers

    The critical role you play in catching poachers

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-10-18 01:16:12 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far.  Eight of them in McCone County this week.  Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past. 

    Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far.  Eight of them in McCone County this week.  Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.