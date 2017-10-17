The critical role you play in catching poachers - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The critical role you play in catching poachers

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far.  Eight of them in McCone County this week.  Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past.

Those 12 deer have been found shot, sometimes beheaded and left for waste and the people responsible for these criminal acts won't be caught without your help.

"When someone poaches an animal what they've done is stolen from the rest of the hunters and fisherman what is rightfully theirs.  Game wardens typically cover a very large area and they cannot be in all places.  When poaching occurs we really depend on the public to help us out," said Auchly

If you see someone doing something illegal, FWP says your safest bet is to take note of what they're doing.  Do not confront them and call the proper authorities.

If you have information about any of the poachings across the state you're asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT.  All calls are kept confidential and rewards are possible.

