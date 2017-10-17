Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

Posted:

Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.

Yesterday at approximately 5:00 am, a Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling near South Manchester Road and McIver Road when the deputy noticed a gray colored passenger car driving northbound. When the vehicle passed by, the deputy saw the vehicle did not have any taillights, according to the police report. 

The police report says the vehicle sped up when the deputy pulled behind it and even swerved into the oncoming traffic lane. The deputy then activated his overhead lights and siren. The police report also says the deputy knew that a vehicle matching the one he was following was suspected of involvement in multiple thefts from automobiles in the county.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as James Garwood, did not stop. and instead increased speed. The police report states Garwood failed to signal or stop at stop signs. Speeds during the chase reached approximately 100 mph. Garwood was able to shake officers only to be discovered several hours later by two officers who noticed Garwood's driver's side mirror was broken off while he was parked in the area around 21st Ave. NW.

When Garwood was interviewed, the police reports say he admitted to being the driver from the attempted traffic stop earlier in the day. He told officers he fled because he didn't have a valid driver's license and had marijuana in the car. Police discovered the vehicle was not legitimately registered to Garwood and it had no insurance. 

Charging documents say Garwood is on probation with Youth Court Services due to convictions as a juvenile.

James Harlan Garwood is being charged with Criminal Endangerment, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, five counts of Failure to Stop For a Flashing Signal, two counts of Stop Sign Violation, one count of Unsafe Turn, Unsafe Lane Change, No insurance, Operating a Vehicle With improper Registration, and Driving Without a Valid Driver's License.

