"Large and Erratic" fire breaks out near Harlem

Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.

Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed.

Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

Two dogs are shot, one of them dies and a Wolf Creek man is now arrested, after allegedly assaulting his neighbor. It started on the 15-hundred block of highway 434 on Friday morning, when David Meyer’s dogs were found attacking a neighbor's chickens. Meyer’s neighbor then shot the two dogs, leading to the confrontation, and Meyer’s eventual arrest. According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, Meyer’s two dogs were allegedly attacking c...