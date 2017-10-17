Shooting reported in Great Falls

Confirmed: One woman has been injured in the shooting and has been taken to the hospital. The status of her condition is unknown. There is one man speaking with police currently, but it is unclear if he is in custody or not.

A shooting has been reported in Great Falls.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00 pm around the area of 7th Avenue North and 7th Street North. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured. However, they do say that the community is not at risk and they have everything under control.

Police have blocked off the intersections near the scene and they say GFPD will not likely be leaving anytime soon.

We will update you when we receive more information.