Update: One Woman Critically Injured in Shooting, Neighbors React

Update: GFPD tells KFBB they are unaware if the condition of Tuesday's shooting victim has worsened, and have not received any new information. 

Update: One Great Falls woman was critically injured in a shooting that occurred at roughly 8:55 P.M. last night on the 700 block of 7th Avenue North.

The woman says she was outside of her home on 7th Avenue North when a Jason Hoomalu approached her with a gun and was "paranoid." An altercation between the woman and Hoomalu occurred. Hoomalu claims the woman had the weapon and he tried to get the gun away from her and shot at her 3 times. 

The victim was shot twice, once in her chest, and then another in her forearm. According to neighbors, she walked south on 7th St North calling for help. Witnesses say many neighbors came out to aid the woman and she was later transported to Benefis where she underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

Hoomalu is charged with assault with a weapon and tampering with, or fabricating physical evidence for attempting to hide the gun under some leaves nearby.

His bond is set at $150,000.

Many neighbors said they heard her calls for help and they went outside to see what was going on. Once they saw her lying on the ground,  that's when jumped into action.

“You could tell she was in pain, she was very scared, and when the ambulance showed up I noticed her breathing was very taxed,” says Paul Puckett.

Puckett was one of many people to help the victim. Like his other neighbors, Paul says the ordeal was pretty traumatic to witness.

“I just made sure there was pressure on the wound, there wasn't much more I could do. Just wanted to help her at the time, adrenaline, instincts kicked in so I did what I could to help. It kinda all hit me afterward,” says Puckett.

When asked if this shooting makes him feel unsafe in his neighborhood.

“Yes it does, we have been her for I think 27 years and there has been some bad times”

Those bad times include Brandon Meismer shooting and killing Cody Bruyere on the same block 2 years ago. Meismer was found guilty of deliberate homicide and is currently serving 100 years in prison.

For the most part, they say it is a quiet neighborhood, one they want to stay in. Others say they fear for their lives and are looking to break away from this particular neighborhood.

A shooting has been reported in Great Falls. 

According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00 pm around the area of 7th Avenue North and 7th Street North. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured. However, they do say that the community is not at risk and they have everything under control. 

Police have blocked off the intersections near the scene and they say GFPD will not likely be leaving anytime soon.

We will update you when we receive more information. 

