The Latest: Man critical after shot by Billings officers

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on an officer-involved shooting in Billings (all times local):



10 a.m.



A man was shot and critically injured after pointing a shotgun at two police officers as he sat in a vehicle outside a Billings motel.



Police Chief Rich St. John said the suspect did not fire at the officers, but they heard a shotgun being racked inside the pickup truck. The man refused numerous orders to drop the weapon before raising and swinging the shotgun toward the officers.



The officers fired their patrol rifles, hitting the man several times, shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers Matthew Edwards and Jeremiah Adams were placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.



St. John says the suspect was believed to have twice discharged the shotgun outside the motel late Tuesday and early Wednesday. St. John says his officers acted appropriately.



The suspect's name has not been released.



8:25 a.m.



7:55 a.m.



