The Latest: Man critical after shot by Billings officers - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The Latest: Man critical after shot by Billings officers

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on an officer-involved shooting in Billings (all times local):
    
10 a.m.
    
A man was shot and critically injured after pointing a shotgun at two police officers as he sat in a vehicle outside a Billings motel.
    
Police Chief Rich St. John said the suspect did not fire at the officers, but they heard a shotgun being racked inside the pickup truck. The man refused numerous orders to drop the weapon before raising and swinging the shotgun toward the officers.
    
The officers fired their patrol rifles, hitting the man several times, shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers Matthew Edwards and Jeremiah Adams were placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
    
St. John says the suspect was believed to have twice discharged the shotgun outside the motel late Tuesday and early Wednesday. St. John says his officers acted appropriately.
    
The suspect's name has not been released.
    
8:25 a.m.
    
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by two police officers outside a Billings motel.
    
Officers arrived at the Lazy K-T Motel at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the suspect in the parking lot carrying a shotgun. Police said at some point the suspect racked the gun and swung it up toward officers. Officers shot him in the torso.
    
Police says the officers involved - Matt Edwards and Jeremiah Adams - were not injured. They were placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.
    
The suspect's name has not been released.
    
7:55 a.m.
    
A Billings police officer shot a man outside a motel early Wednesday.
    
Officials have not said what led to the shooting. Lt. Shawn Mayo says the man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Mayo did not know the man's condition.
    
Police say the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lazy K-T Motel. Officers are still investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-10-18 02:30:32 GMT

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

  • Shooting reported in Great Falls

    Shooting reported in Great Falls

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:15 AM EDT2017-10-18 05:15:07 GMT

    A shooting as been reported in Great Falls.  According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured.  We will update you when we receive more information. 

    A shooting as been reported in Great Falls.  According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured.  We will update you when we receive more information. 

  • An attack at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    An attack at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:24:40 GMT

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

  • Montanan ID’s won’t fly come January

    Montanan ID’s won’t fly come January

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-10-18 00:57:46 GMT
    Montanan ID’s won’t fly come January, as they don’t comply with the Real ID Act. There is one simple solution that will get you through security and on your next flight. The Montana Motor Vehicle Division has plans in place to become compliant with the Real ID Act, in the meantime, a passport is your safest bet to get you on your next flight. “it's definitely a good idea to apply for your passport now because if you have any issues with it could delay it...
    Montanan ID’s won’t fly come January, as they don’t comply with the Real ID Act. There is one simple solution that will get you through security and on your next flight. The Montana Motor Vehicle Division has plans in place to become compliant with the Real ID Act, in the meantime, a passport is your safest bet to get you on your next flight. “it's definitely a good idea to apply for your passport now because if you have any issues with it could delay it...

  • Man charged with strangulation, assault, and resisting arrest

    Man charged with strangulation, assault, and resisting arrest

    Monday, October 16 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-10-16 22:02:35 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed. 

    Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shooting reported in Great Falls

    Shooting reported in Great Falls

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:15 AM EDT2017-10-18 05:15:07 GMT

    A shooting as been reported in Great Falls.  According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured.  We will update you when we receive more information. 

    A shooting as been reported in Great Falls.  According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured.  We will update you when we receive more information. 

  • "Large and Erratic" fire breaks out near Harlem

    "Large and Erratic" fire breaks out near Harlem

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-10-18 03:42:41 GMT
    Chinook Volunteer Fire DepartmentChinook Volunteer Fire Department

    A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation.  The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds.  Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...

    A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation.  The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds.  Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...

  • Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Teen hit with 15 charges following high speed chase

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-10-18 02:30:32 GMT

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

    Great Falls, MT  - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges. 

  • The critical role you play in catching poachers

    The critical role you play in catching poachers

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-10-18 01:16:12 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far.  Eight of them in McCone County this week.  Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past. 

    Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far.  Eight of them in McCone County this week.  Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.