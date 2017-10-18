Coroner: Wyoming man killed by falling tree in NW Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 61-year-old Wyoming man was killed earlier this month when a tree fell on him in western Montana.
The Helena Independent Record reports that records released Tuesday by the Powell County coroner's office identify Berwyn Conroy, of Gillette, Wyoming, as the victim.
Conroy was injured Oct. 7 on Ogden Mountain. He died in the ambulance after the incident, and his cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.
Coroner Lee Jewell declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com
Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
A shooting as been reported in Great Falls. According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured. We will update you when we receive more information.
Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."
Great Falls, MT - Man allegedly strangled a woman and punched her husband in the face, then attempted to strike a police officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal. While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done.
Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.
With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6.
As news spread of Sunday night's horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Montana's delegates offered prayers and commented on the atrocities committed. Governor Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the president's orders this morning. He sent out a prayer for victims early this morning.
