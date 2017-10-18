Coroner: Wyoming man killed by falling tree in NW Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Coroner: Wyoming man killed by falling tree in NW Montana

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 61-year-old Wyoming man was killed earlier this month when a tree fell on him in western Montana.
    
The Helena Independent Record reports that records released Tuesday by the Powell County coroner's office identify Berwyn Conroy, of Gillette, Wyoming, as the victim.
    
Conroy was injured Oct. 7 on Ogden Mountain. He died in the ambulance after the incident, and his cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.
    
Coroner Lee Jewell declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
    
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

