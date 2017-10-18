Recall election for Pondera County Sheriff confirmed

Update: Pondera County Clerk and Recorder has confirmed the county will hold a recall election on December 19th to decide whether or not to recall Sheriff Suta. The ballots are to be mailed in.

Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta had until Tuesday to file for resignation. According to the County's Clerk and Recorder, he did not file, and now Pondera County residents must vote on whether or not they want to keep him as sheriff.

Sheriff Suta has until October 23rd to submit a letter stating why he should remain sheriff for Pondera County. If he does meet that deadline, then the information he provides will be on the ballot. If he is voted out the county commission will appoint someone to take over as acting sheriff until the end of the regular term next year. As of right now, Sheriff Suta is still acting sheriff.

We did speak with Sheriff Suta but he referred us to his lawyer. This all began this past summer when a petition began circulating to recall Suta based on multiple allegations.