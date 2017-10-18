Wildfire burns nearly 80 acres in Harlem

A shooting as been reported in Great Falls. According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured. We will update you when we receive more information.

Montanan ID’s won’t fly come January, as they don’t comply with the Real ID Act. There is one simple solution that will get you through security and on your next flight. The Montana Motor Vehicle Division has plans in place to become compliant with the Real ID Act, in the meantime, a passport is your safest bet to get you on your next flight. “it's definitely a good idea to apply for your passport now because if you have any issues with it could delay it...