Traffic rerouted due to fire in storm drain

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Great Falls Fire Department dispatched Wednesday around 3 p.m on reports of smoke coming from the storm drains on 9th Street N and 7th Ave N. When crews arrived they determine that something was on fire in the drain. It only took them a short time to get the fire under control. Traffic was delay only a few minutes and no homes were affected.

There is no word on what cause the fire but traffic is flowing again in that area

