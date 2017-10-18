Car Crash on 8th Ave North - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Car Crash on 8th Ave North

One man was sent to the hospital after his pickup truck hit a parked car and rolled onto its side.

At approximately 11:30 today, 8th Avenue North was shut down for about 2 hours while the wreckers and first responders were removing the cars from the road. 

According to witnesses, the driver of the truck passed out at the wheel and drove into the westbound lane before striking a parked car.

The man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

