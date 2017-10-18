Electric City Roller GrrrlZ team up with Toys for Tots at upcoming bout

Come on out and support your local roller derby team at the annual Block-toberfest with Electric City Roller GrrrlZ!

This month’s bout will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21st at Montana ExpoPark beginning at 6:00pm. Tickets are $10/advance, $12/door. Children under the age of 10 are just $1 or a canned food donation.

The GrrrlZ will face off against Heart Mountain Wreck on Wheels from Wyoming.

Also featured at this weekend’s bout is a costume contest for the kids, and a partnership with Toys for Tots; team members Slim and Krash say they love not only getting a chance to play, but give back to the community by donating partial proceeds from the bout back to Toys for Tots.

For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, head over to the Electric City Roller GrrrlZ Facebook Page by searching “Electric City Roller GrrrlZ.”