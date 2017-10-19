Urban chicken forum tonight held by Backyard Hens YES

Urban chickens have been a big topic in Great Falls over the last couple of years, and tonight there will be a public forum for anyone to learn about backyard hens.

The forum starts tonight at 6:30 at the Great Falls public library and one member of Backyard Hens YES, says it's a great way to learn why backyard hens should be allowed within the city limits of great falls.

“There will be a panel of experts, including people who own chickens outside of city limits, organic gardeners, there will be a veterinarian, a medical doctor, and other people who want to be chicken owners who will be there to answer questions as posed by the audience,” says Cheryl Reichert.

Cheryl says there are a number of reasons why backyard hens are beneficial.

“Many of us are trying to live more sustainably we want to be able to grow our food locally. The eggs that come from backyard hens are actually healthier, they contain more vitamin A and vitamin E. They contain up to 19 times more omega three fatty acids,” says Reichert.

She ensures the ordinance would make sure chicken coops are away from neighbors property, of course, there is an entire other side to this debate... if you're interested in getting involved, the ballot to approve the backyard hens needs to be mailed in by November 7th.