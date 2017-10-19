4.2 Magnitude earthquake shook near Lincoln

One man was sent to the hospital after his pick up truck hit a parked car and rolled onto its side. At approximately 11:30 today, 8th Avenue North was shut down for about 2 hours while the wreckers and first responders were removing the cars from the road. According to witnesses the driver of the truck passed out at the wheel and drove into the westbound lane before striking a parked car. the man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Montanan ID’s won’t fly come January, as they don’t comply with the Real ID Act. There is one simple solution that will get you through security and on your next flight. The Montana Motor Vehicle Division has plans in place to become compliant with the Real ID Act, in the meantime, a passport is your safest bet to get you on your next flight. “it's definitely a good idea to apply for your passport now because if you have any issues with it could delay it...