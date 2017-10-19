Speakeasy Prohibition Party with the Peak Waves Swim Team

Help support the Peak Waves Swim Team for their annual Speakeasy Prohibition Party on Saturday, Oct. 21st. This year’s event will take place from 6:00-9:00pm at the Meadowlark Country Club.

Tickets are $50/person or $90/couple, and it is highly recommended that those interested purchase tickets ahead of time. The easiest way to purchase tickets is online here or at the Peak.

Organizer Jean Vaskey says this is one of the main fundraisers for the Swim Team every year, and is not only a ton of fun, but gives folks a chance to learn more about the sport and the team.

The night will feature wine, whiskey, and beer tasting, along with Jazz music, Hors d’oeuvres, dancing and a silent auction.

For more information, call the Peak at 406-727-7325.