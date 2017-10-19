Several agencies responded to a wildfire near Hardy Creek

Several agencies responded to a wildfire this morning resulting in one historic landmark burning to the ground. The fire happened just south of Cascade near Hardy Creek.

Pat Laabs, resident in the Hardy Creek area, said that smoke smell woke him up at 4 o'clock Thursday morning. Laab said that's when he got up and looked out of the window and saw a big ploom of smoke, and that's when he stared sounding the alarm to his neighbors.

A downed power line sparked the fire on private property and high winds were to blame. When crews arrived flames were as high as 50 feet. According to the Cascade Fire Chief,Eric Tilleman, if it wasn't for high winds helping push back the fire things could have been a lot worst.

He said, "most times you don't hear that the wind helps a fire but in this case, it did cause it was blowing one direction and it hit the peaks and then it would blow the other direction and blew itself out."

According to Chief Tilleman the fire destroyed a historical landmark. A cabin that famed artist C.M. Russell once visited was burned to the ground.

We spoke with a representative from the C.M.Russell, although she could not confirm if he actually stayed there but it was a good chance he did.

As of now, the fire is contained and no homes are in danger.