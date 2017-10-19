UPDATE: Fugle found safe

Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
One man was sent to the hospital after his pick up truck hit a parked car and rolled onto its side. At approximately 11:30 today, 8th Avenue North was shut down for about 2 hours while the wreckers and first responders were removing the cars from the road. According to witnesses the driver of the truck passed out at the wheel and drove into the westbound lane before striking a parked car. the man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
27-year-old Brandon Burshia was caught Friday night after leading the Great Falls Police Department on a small foot chase. The original call came into the GFPD dispatch about 11 p.m. as a suspicious man hanging around the Holiday Village Mall. When officers arrived he fled north-bound but Officers later found Burshia hiding in a dumpster.
A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation. The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds. Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far. Eight of them in McCone County this week. Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past.
