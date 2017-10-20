CMR Soccer: Rustler Boys Advance; Girls Season Ends - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

CMR Soccer: Rustler Boys Advance; Girls Season Ends

Boys:

C.M. Russell 5, Butte 3

Girls:

Billings West 2, C.M. Russell 1.

