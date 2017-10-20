CMR Gives Up 30 Point Lead in Loss to Billings West - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

CMR Gives Up 30 Point Lead in Loss to Billings West

Posted: Updated:

Final:

Billings West 35, C.M. Russell 32.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.